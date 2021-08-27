Vivo X70, X70 Pro, X70 Pro Plus design renders leaked as company confirms launch timeline

Vivo has confirmed the X70 series launch timeline. The X70 series will debut in China in September 2021. The Vivo X70 series India launch date remains unknown at the moment. The company has teased that its flagship smartphone series will feature a custom V1 Image Signal Processor (ISP).

Ahead of the launch, design renders of the X70 Pro Plus have leaked online. According to a PriceBaba report, the X70 Pro Plus will have a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It will have a Full HD+ resolution and sport a hole punch cutout for the front camera. The phone will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will run Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11 out of the box in India.

The device will have a quad-camera setup on the back. There is no word on the camera sensor details at the moment. The phone will measure 164.8 x 75.5 x 9mm.

Design renders of the X70 Pro have also leaked. It will have a 6.5-inch curved display and a quad-camera setup on the back, according to the 91Mobiles report. The phone will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Lastly, the vanilla X70, according to MySmartPrice, will have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ flat display. The device has a triple-camera setup on the back. It will come with a Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood and run Android 11 out of the box.

As mentioned earlier, the exact launch date of the Vivo X70 series remains unknown. The company is expected to unveil its flagship smartphones in India during the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.