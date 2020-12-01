Vivo V20 Pro with five cameras, 5G, AMOLED display launching in India tomorrow: Check expected price and specs

A leaked listing suggests that the V20 Pro will debut in the sub-30K segment.

Vivo is set to launch a new phone in India tomorrow (December 2) in the form of the V20 Pro. While the company has teased a few details about the V20 Pro through social media channels, most aspects of the phone are already well known due to its launch in Thailand in September.

Vivo V20 Pro Expected Price

The most important detail that still alludes audiences is the price of the V20 Pro. But a new listing for the phone, first spotted by MySmartPrice, has popped up on Sangeetha Mobiles. According to the listing, the Vivo V20 Pro’s price in India will be set at Rs 29,990 for the single 8GB/128GB configuration. The listing also allows customers to prebook the phone for Rs 2,000.

The Vivo V20 Pro’s leaked price seems in line with previous rumours, suggesting that this could be the official price of the device, especially when you consider the vanilla V20 debuted in the sub-25K segment. Another reason why this pricing seems accurate is because this puts the Vivo V20 Pro right in-between the standard Vivo V20 and Vivo X50.

The listing also confirms the phone will arrive in Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz colour options. Vivo has not confirmed the price of the V20 Pro yet, although the listing does seem legitimate. Additionally, the phone has also been listed for registrations on Flipkart.

Vivo V20 Pro Specifications

Vivo V20 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC. The device features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a dual-camera setup housed in the notch on top. The two camera sensors on the front include 44 MP primary and 8 MP ultrawide shooters.

Vivo V20 Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. At the back, the device gets a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP monochrome module. The smartphone boots Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.