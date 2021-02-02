Vivo V19, Vivo X50 price in India dropped by up to Rs 5,000: Check new price, specifications

Vivo X50, Vivo V19 price in India has been dropped. The company has slashed the Vivo X50 price in India by Rs 5,000. According to MySmartPrice, the Vivo V19 price in India has been slashed by Rs 3,000.

Vivo X50 price in India

Vivo X50 price in India at launch was set at Rs 34,990 for the 8GB + 128GB option. According to the report, the company has slashed the smartphone’s price in India by Rs 5,000. The offline price of the device is now Rs 29,990. Vivo has also cut the price of the 8GB + 256GB model, and it now retails for Rs 32,990.

Vivo V19 price in India

Vivo V19 is a predecessor to the newly-launched Vivo V20 (Review). The smartphone has received a Rs 3,000 price cut in India. According to the report, the device can now be purchased for Rs 21,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.

Vivo X50 specifications

The X50, like the Vivo X50 Pro (Review), sports the same 6.56-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz but comes with a flat-screen. The AMOLED panel is HDR10+ certified like the Pro model and also features a punch-hole cutout for the 32MP front camera.

Under the hood, the India variant gets a Snapdragon 730 processor, with 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage options. The smartphone packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The rear camera has a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The other three sensors include an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 13MP portrait lens, and a 5MP macro lens.

Vivo V19 specifications

The Vivo V19 (Review) features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The dual iView display has a pill-shaped cutout which houses the two front camera sensors.

Under the hood, Vivo V19 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. Using a MicroSD card, storage can be further expanded by up to 512GB. The performance unit is completed with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge 2.0. Vivo claims that the V19 can be charged from zero to 70 percent in 40 minutes using the in-box charger.

At the back, Vivo V19 has four camera sensors. The primary sensor is a 48MP lens, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the dual punch-hole cutout houses a 32MP f/2.0 primary lens and an 8MP 105-degree ultra-wide lens.