Vivo S1 gets price cut for 4GB variant in India: All you need to know

While India’s GST price hike for smartphones is seeing manufacturers raise prices of their devices, Vivo is going the opposite direction. First, its iQOO sub-brand, which operates independently in India, slashed the price of the iQOO 3. Now, the company has dropped the price of Vivo S1.

The Vivo S1 will now cost Rs 16,990 in offline retail markets. While there is no confirmation about online channels, the price of the phone has reduced on both Flipkart and Amazon India. The Vivo S1 debuted in India, starting from Rs 15,990; however, the phone saw a 2K price hike (Rs 17,990) as the government enforced its GST price hike. The new pricing for the Vivo S1 is already in effect.

The Rs 1,000 price cut only applies to the base 4GB RAM and 128GB variant. The Vivo S1 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models are still priced at Rs 18,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively. The availability of the phone is currently limited due to the lockdown restrictions in India. Still, customers should be able to purchase the Vivo S1 from offline and online channels in Green and Orange zones.

Vivo S1 Specifications

The Vivo S1 packs a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery capacity and 18W fast charging support. The handset runs FunTouch OS based on Android 9 Pie. The Vivo S1 sports a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display.

The Vivo S1 gets a triple camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, the waterdrop notch on the screen houses a 32 megapixel camera. The Vivo S1 currently sits in India’s highly competitive mid-range smartphone market.