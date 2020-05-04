App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo S1 gets price cut for 4GB variant in India: All you need to know

The new pricing for the Vivo S1 is already into effect.

Carlsen Martin

While India’s GST price hike for smartphones is seeing manufacturers raise prices of their devices, Vivo is going the opposite direction. First, its iQOO sub-brand, which operates independently in India, slashed the price of the iQOO 3. Now, the company has dropped the price of Vivo S1.

The Vivo S1 will now cost Rs 16,990 in offline retail markets. While there is no confirmation about online channels, the price of the phone has reduced on both Flipkart and Amazon India. The Vivo S1 debuted in India, starting from Rs 15,990; however, the phone saw a 2K price hike (Rs 17,990) as the government enforced its GST price hike. The new pricing for the Vivo S1 is already in effect.

The Rs 1,000 price cut only applies to the base 4GB RAM and 128GB variant. The Vivo S1 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models are still priced at Rs 18,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively. The availability of the phone is currently limited due to the lockdown restrictions in India. Still, customers should be able to purchase the Vivo S1 from offline and online channels in Green and Orange zones.

Close

Vivo S1 Specifications

related news

The Vivo S1 packs a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery capacity and 18W fast charging support. The handset runs FunTouch OS based on Android 9 Pie. The Vivo S1 sports a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display.

The Vivo S1 gets a triple camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, the waterdrop notch on the screen houses a 32 megapixel camera. The Vivo S1 currently sits in India’s highly competitive mid-range smartphone market.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #iQOO #Vivo

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact: Here's why Indian banks won't come out of 'abyss' anytime soon

COVID-19 impact: Here's why Indian banks won't come out of 'abyss' anytime soon

Despite lockdown, environment ministry’s expert panels race to clear projects, sometimes in 10 minutes

Despite lockdown, environment ministry’s expert panels race to clear projects, sometimes in 10 minutes

COVID-19: ICMR deploys IBM's Watson to expedite responses from testing

COVID-19: ICMR deploys IBM's Watson to expedite responses from testing

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.