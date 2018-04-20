Vivo launches Vivo V9 Youth with 4GB RAM, 6.3 inch display & 16MP selfie camera at Rs 18,990

After launching Vivo V9 last month in India, the Chinese device maker has launched the more affordable version of the phone, the Vivo V9 Youth, in India. The 6.3 inch display phone comes at a price of Rs 18,990.

As the name says, the smartphone is targeted at youngsters who do not want to compromise on features but are on a tighter budget.

"With the launch of 'Vivo V9 Youth', we are bringing the best features of our flagship V9 in a new avatar for our young and modern consumers," said Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India.

"The device is for consumers who want a holistic and powerful smartphone experience at a competitive price," Zeng added.

Specifications

Vivo V9 Youth is the younger sibling of the recently launched Vivo V9. The phone is built around an aluminium body with a glass front and a notch at the top of the display. The phone supports dual-SIM and weighs 150 grams. The phone has dimensions of 154.8mm x 75.1 mm x 7.9 mm and features IPS LCD touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 level protection.

The phone sports a 6.3 inch LCD Fullview Full-HD+ 2.0 display with a screen resolution of 1080*2280 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. At the heart of the phone lies an octa-core 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 SoC with an Adreno 506 GPU. The phone comes with a modest 32GB internal storage combined with a 4GB RAM and runs on Funtouch OS 4.0, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone also supports expandable memory via a dedicated microSD slot.

The phone sports a dual rear-camera setup with a 16MP+2MP sensor combination. The cameras are assisted by a dual-LED flash and are capable of clicking HDR quality images along with other features such as touch focus, panorama, face detection etc. The phone sports a 16MP front camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0. Along with good-quality sefies, the front camera can record videos at 1080p resolution.

On the security front, the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone has connectivity features such as microUSB 2.0, which supports OTG, Bluetooth 4.2, most bands of Wi-Fi, FM radio, etc.

The phone is powered by a 3,260 mAh Li-Ion battery and comes in Champagne Gold and Pearl Black colours.