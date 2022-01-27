MARKET NEWS

Technology

Valve's handheld gaming system Steam Deck goes on sale from February 25

The company will start shipping devices to buyers on February 28 and will send out invites to reservation holders on February 25

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
The device will be sold on a first come, first serve basis with prior reservation holders getting first crack at buying it

Valve has announced it will start sending out the first batch of order emails to reservation holders of the handheld gaming system Steam Deck from February 25, marking its launch of the device.

Customers will then get three days from the date of receipt of the email to buy the device, failing which it would be released to the next person in the queue. The first batch of devices will start shipping from February 28.

Valve had targeted late 2021 as the launch window but delays due to disruption in global supply chain and material shortages because of Covid-19 pushed the date to Q1 2022.

Also Read: Valve delays Steam Deck until 2022 'due to material shortages'

Announcing the delay, Valve said all reservation holders would maintain their places in the line but dates would be pushed back accordingly. Some users had reported seeing shipping dates as late as Q2 2022 at the time.

Valve said review units for the Steam Deck soon would be released soon and the embargo for reviews lifted on February 25.

"In the meantime we're working to tie up the last few loose ends and polish some rough edges, and are excited to get these out to you at the end of next month!," Valve said in a blog post.

Also Read: Elden Ring is the most wishlisted game on Steam

The company will start sending out purchase invites starting 10 am on February 25 PST (11.30 pm IST), in the order they received reservations in.

Customers will only be able to order the Steam Deck variant they put a reservation in for, and the deposit paid at the time would be automatically applied to the final price, with shipping costs included.
Moneycontrol News
#AMD #Handheld Gaming #Linux #Steam Deck #Valve
first published: Jan 27, 2022 12:39 pm
