MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Elden Ring is the most wishlisted game on Steam

One of the most anticipated game releases of 2022, From Software's Elden Ring, promises to combine an open-world with souls-like combat

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: From Software/Bandai Namco)

(Image Courtesy: From Software/Bandai Namco)


From Software's upcoming open-world, action RPG, Elden Ring has now become the most wishlisted game on Steam.

Due out in February 2022, Elden Ring has managed to usurp Dying Light 2: Stay Human from the top spot, which is another anticipated release, due out in the same month.

Elden Ring has already reached top 10 on the list of global top sellers on just pre-orders alone.

The hype for director Hidetaka Miyazaki's next souls-like is through the roof, and considering the strong sales numbers it already has, it is on its way to becoming one of the best-selling games in From Software's library.

Also Read: The Big Game Releases To Watch Out For In 2022

It also won the "Most Expected Game" award at this year's Game Awards.

Elden Ring will also include lore contributions from George R. R. Martin, the author of A Game of Thrones. The game is being published by Bandai Namco, and will release on February 25, 2022, for the PC via Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

From Software promises a dynamic open-world experience, a first for the Soulsborne games, combined with the sharp combat that the series is known for.

Also Read: Rumour Has It That A Bloodborne PC Port Is Ready

The studio says every encounter within the world will be unique and has gone to great lengths, to make sure that players have an interesting experience.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bandai Namco #Dark Souls #From Software #Souls Like #Steam
first published: Jan 10, 2022 04:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.