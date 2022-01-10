Elden Ring is the most wishlisted game on Steam

(Image Courtesy: From Software/Bandai Namco)

From Software's upcoming open-world, action RPG, Elden Ring has now become the most wishlisted game on Steam.

Due out in February 2022, Elden Ring has managed to usurp Dying Light 2: Stay Human from the top spot, which is another anticipated release, due out in the same month.

Elden Ring has already reached top 10 on the list of global top sellers on just pre-orders alone.

The hype for director Hidetaka Miyazaki's next souls-like is through the roof, and considering the strong sales numbers it already has, it is on its way to becoming one of the best-selling games in From Software's library.

It also won the "Most Expected Game" award at this year's Game Awards.

Elden Ring will also include lore contributions from George R. R. Martin, the author of A Game of Thrones. The game is being published by Bandai Namco, and will release on February 25, 2022, for the PC via Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

From Software promises a dynamic open-world experience, a first for the Soulsborne games, combined with the sharp combat that the series is known for.

The studio says every encounter within the world will be unique and has gone to great lengths, to make sure that players have an interesting experience.