    UK's Competition and Markets Authority opens review into AI models

    The CMA says it wants to ensure that advancements in AI benefit customers, businesses, and the UK economy.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2023 / 05:42 PM IST
    The review will examine the potential competitive markets that may emerge within the AI field, and assess what possibilities and risk they might bring.(Photo: Sanket Mishra via Pexels)

    United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a preliminary review of the technology behind Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots such as ChatGPT, Bard and Bing AI.

    In a press release, the CMA said it seeks to understand how the technology is developing, so that it can draw guidelines for the models. The watchdog said it wants to ensure, "that innovation in AI continues in a way that benefits consumers, businesses and the UK economy".

    The review will seek to assess if the advancement of AI can be supported by five principles, "fairness; accountability and governance; and contestability and redress".

    The review will examine the potential competitive markets that may emerge within the AI field, and assess what possibilities and risk they might bring. Lastly, the review will establish guidelines for fair competition and data rights for citizens.

    "It’s crucial that the potential benefits of this transformative technology are readily accessible to UK businesses and consumers while people remain protected from issues like false or misleading information," said Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 5, 2023 05:42 pm