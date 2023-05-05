Microsoft's Bing AI now in public preview, open to everyone

(Image Courtesy: Microsoft Bing)

Microsoft has now upgraded Bing AI to a public preview, which means you will no longer require to sign up for a waitlist to try out the bot.

You just need to sign in to Bing using your Microsoft account on the Edge browser and you can try the AI bot for yourself.

Also Read | Microsoft is supporting AMD’s expansion into AI chips

Microsoft has also announced new features for the bot. For starters, Bing AI (powered by OpenAI's GPT-4) can now display rich "visual answers", using graphs, charts and rich formatting.

The Bing Image Creator (powered by OpenAI's DALL-E) has been updated to support more than 100 languages. The Image Creator can generate AI images based on text prompts and visual examples.

Microsoft will also update the Edge browser with a streamlined and sleeker user interface with more "rounded corners, organized containers and semi-transparent visual elements".

The Redmond-based technology giant said that it would also begin incorporating multi-modal capabilities, like the ability to search for content using images.

Bing AI will also boast a chat history, which will allow you to return to your previous chats with the bot. The Edge browser will automatically move your chat to the sidebar, in case you need to dig a little deeper. Microsoft said that it was exploring more features such as the ability to retain context for a previous chat.

Starting soon, users will be able to export and share chats from within the conversations. The company has also improved summarisation capabilities for long documents such as PDFs and other long-form formats.

Also Read | Microsoft tests private ChatGPT alternative for businesses to secure data

New to Edge are actions which will roll out in the coming weeks. Actions allow you to quickly jump to the content you want by showing you relevant options within the chat. For example - searching for a movie will bring up the option to watch it from where it's available online.

Edge Composer can now adjust drafts based on feedback, like tone, length, phrasing etc.

Besides this, Microsoft is building third-party plug-ins for developers, that will allow them to offer unique functionality as part of Bing Chat.