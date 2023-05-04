Microsoft tests private ChatGPT alternative for businesses to secure data

(Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

Microsoft is reportedly planning to offer a privacy enhanced version of OpenAI's ChatGPT for businesses, as concerns mount over data security of the users of the popular chatbot.

According to the online publication The Information, Microsoft is planning to offer the variant on its Azure cloud platform and it will run on dedicated servers where data collected by the chatbot would be separated from the public variant.

The report said Microsoft is planning to sell the new version "later this quarter". This could end up costing Microsoft a lot of money though, as private isolated servers "could cost as much as 10 times what customers currently pay to use the regular version of ChatGPT".

OpenAI has also expressed interest in a similar subscription plan for businesses, which would allow them to opt out of data collection from the AI bot.

While Microsoft does not own OpenAI, it is allowed to resell its products as part of an agreement between the two parties. This would mean that two variants of ChatGPT could go up against each other to grab business customers.

in April, Samsung reportedly logged three instances where employees shared confidential company data with the chatbot, including an employee sharing a private recording to turn it into notes.

A report by Israel-based venture firm Team8 said that ChatGPT and AI bots were poised to expose company secrets. The firm said that once private data is used to train AI bots, it would be very difficult to delete that information.