    Twitter is testing conversation cards for Spaces

    Each time a host starts a new Space, a card will be sent out to listeners who can reply and engage in conversation

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

    (Image Courtesy: Twitter)


    Twitter is testing a new feature for Spaces, its competitor to live audio rooms from Clubhouse, that allows listeners to engage in conversations in a simpler manner.

    Also Read: Musk hates Ads. Twitter needs them. That may be a problem

    As part of the test, each time a selected host creates a new Space, a space card will be sent out to listeners as a tweet. This allows them to reply and engage in conversations right from the card, making it easier for hosts to gauge and respond to audience interactions. It makes it simpler for listeners by giving them one area where they can discuss.

    All of these conversations will be part of a thread, that will be linked to the main Space. The card will also show the number of participants in a Space to the host. Twitter has said that these tweets will be public, meaning they can shared on the platform just like normal tweets.

    This test is currently limited to a select group of users on iOS and Android.

    Also Read: Bill Gates has a warning about Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

    Recently, the microblogging, social media platform announced that it was testing a new feature called Circles, that lets you limit your conversations to a selected group of people. Each Circle can host up to 150 people.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android #iOS #microblogging #social media #Twitter #Twitter Spaces
    first published: May 6, 2022 05:29 pm
