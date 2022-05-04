Twitter begins testing new Circle feature to share tweets with smaller audiences

Source: AP

Twitter is testing out a new feature that will allow users to tweet to a smaller group of followers. Twitter’s new feature is titled ‘Circles’ and is the equivalent of ‘Close Friends’ list on Instagram.



Some Tweets are for everyone & others are just for people you’ve picked.

We’re now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd. Some of you can create your own Twitter Circle beginning today! pic.twitter.com/nLaTG8qctp — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 3, 2022

Despite all the chaos surrounding Twitter and its big takeover by Tesla CEO Elon Musk , the developers at the social media platform are continuing to test out new features.

With the new feature, Twitter users will be able to pick up to 150 people, followers and non-followers, to join their Circle. Users will be able to share specific tweets with their respective Circles without sharing them with the entire community outside the group. Twitter’s Circle feature is still in testing and hasn’t received a wide rollout yet.

How to use Twitter Circle?

You can start by hitting the ‘Compose’ button and selecting the ‘Choose Audience’ menu > You can then select Circle instead of Everyone.

It is worth noting that members in your Circle won’t be able to retweet your original post. However, other members will still be able to take screenshots or copy the text of your Tweet. Additionally, users can add or remove anyone from their Circle at any given time, while access to the list of people in a Circle will only be available to its creator.





