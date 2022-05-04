English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Twitter begins testing new Circle feature to share tweets with smaller audiences

    With the new feature, Twitter users will be able to pick up to 150 people, followers and non-followers, to join their Circle.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 04, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST
    Source: AP

    Source: AP


    Twitter is testing out a new feature that will allow users to tweet to a smaller group of followers. Twitter’s new feature is titled ‘Circles’ and is the equivalent of ‘Close Friends’ list on Instagram.

    Despite all the chaos surrounding Twitter and its big takeover by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the developers at the social media platform are continuing to test out new features.

    With the new feature, Twitter users will be able to pick up to 150 people, followers and non-followers, to join their Circle. Users will be able to share specific tweets with their respective Circles without sharing them with the entire community outside the group. Twitter’s Circle feature is still in testing and hasn’t received a wide rollout yet.

    Close

    Related stories

    How to use Twitter Circle?

    You can start by hitting the ‘Compose’ button and selecting the ‘Choose Audience’ menu > You can then select Circle instead of Everyone.

    It is worth noting that members in your Circle won’t be able to retweet your original post. However, other members will still be able to take screenshots or copy the text of your Tweet. Additionally, users can add or remove anyone from their Circle at any given time, while access to the list of people in a Circle will only be available to its creator.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk Twitter #social media #Twitter
    first published: May 4, 2022 02:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.