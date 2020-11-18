PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter Fleets works like Instagram Stories: Here is how

Fleets will allow users to post content on their profile that will disappear after 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News

Twitter has begun rolling out Fleets to all its users worldwide. The feature, which is very similar to Instagram Stories, was available on iOS. Now, Fleets will be available to Android users as well. Earlier this year, Twitter had announced the testing of Fleets in India. 

Fleets will allow users to post content on their profile that will disappear after 24 hours. Like Instagram Stories, Fleets appear on top of the timeline. Users can post text, photos, videos, GIFs, and even share tweets on Fleets. They can also check who viewed their Fleets.

related news

Twitter also allows users to use the camera and shoot photos and videos for Fleets. Once clicked, users can edit the background and also add text before posting the Fleet story. Much like Instagram, you can react to someone’s Fleets but instead of swiping up, you need to tap on the emoji icon at the bottom right corner.

How to create a Fleet?

-Tap the profile image on the top left to create a Fleet

-Type your content or add an image or video

- Tap the ‘Fleet’ option on the bottom right to post

Users can reply to Fleet via DMs or send a reaction using emojis. All replies and reactions to Fleets will appear in a user’s DM inbox.  To view the next Fleet, users will have to swipe down instead of ‘right’ like on Instagram. To see a Fleet from the next user, you will have to swipe left. Twitter claims that these gestures are subject to change depending on feedback received from users. 

Fleets is currently available on Twitter for iOS and Android. Unfortunately, support for the desktop/ web version has not been made available yet. You can only create or view Fleets via the Android or iOS Twitter app.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:30 am

tags #Twitter

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.