Twitter Fleets works like Instagram Stories: Here is how

Twitter has begun rolling out Fleets to all its users worldwide. The feature, which is very similar to Instagram Stories, was available on iOS. Now, Fleets will be available to Android users as well. Earlier this year, Twitter had announced the testing of Fleets in India.



That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah.

We have a place for that now—Fleets! Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH Close November 17, 2020

Fleets will allow users to post content on their profile that will disappear after 24 hours. Like Instagram Stories, Fleets appear on top of the timeline. Users can post text, photos, videos, GIFs, and even share tweets on Fleets. They can also check who viewed their Fleets.

Twitter also allows users to use the camera and shoot photos and videos for Fleets. Once clicked, users can edit the background and also add text before posting the Fleet story. Much like Instagram, you can react to someone’s Fleets but instead of swiping up, you need to tap on the emoji icon at the bottom right corner.

How to create a Fleet?

-Tap the profile image on the top left to create a Fleet

-Type your content or add an image or video

- Tap the ‘Fleet’ option on the bottom right to post

Users can reply to Fleet via DMs or send a reaction using emojis. All replies and reactions to Fleets will appear in a user’s DM inbox. To view the next Fleet, users will have to swipe down instead of ‘right’ like on Instagram. To see a Fleet from the next user, you will have to swipe left. Twitter claims that these gestures are subject to change depending on feedback received from users.

Fleets is currently available on Twitter for iOS and Android. Unfortunately, support for the desktop/ web version has not been made available yet. You can only create or view Fleets via the Android or iOS Twitter app.