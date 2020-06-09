Twitter begins testing Fleets in India, here's all you need to know

Twitter has officially announced that it is testing a new feature called "Fleets" in India. The new feature works like "Stories" on Instagram. Fleets will allow users to post content on their profile that will disappear after 24 hours.



Testing, testing…

We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p

— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

Apart from the tweets vanishing in 24 hours, other options like Likes, Retweets or public replies to these tweets will not be available. Users can share texts, photos, GIFs, and videos through Fleets. Twitter confirmed that it is testing the new feature on its official Indian account.

Fleets are public and can be viewed by anyone but are expected to have lesser visibility compared to tweets. To see someone’s Fleet, users can head directly to their profile and view the content. However, it will not be displayed on Twitter’s public feed and cannot be embedded on other websites. Fleets will be available for everyone in India on Twitter for iOS and Android in the coming days through an update.

-Tap the profile image on the top left to create a Fleet-Type your content or add an image or video

- Tap the ‘Fleet’ option on the bottom right to post

Users can reply to Fleet via DMs or send a reaction using emojis. All replies and reactions to Fleets will appear in a user’s DM inbox. To view the next Fleet, users will have to swipe down instead ‘right’ like on Instagram. To see a Fleet from the next user, you will have to swipe left. Twitter claims that these gestures are subject to change depending on feedback received from users. The social media platform is testing this feature in Brazil, Italy, and now, India.