Twitter begins testing Fleets in India, here's all you need to know

Twitter has officially announced that it is testing a new feature called "Fleets" in India. The new feature works like "Stories" on Instagram. Fleets will allow users to post content on their profile that will disappear after 24 hours.Apart from the tweets vanishing in 24 hours, other options like Likes, Retweets or public replies to these tweets will not be available. Users can share texts, photos, GIFs, and videos through Fleets. Twitter confirmed that it is testing the new feature on its official Indian account.
Testing, testing…
We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p
— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020
Fleets are public and can be viewed by anyone but are expected to have lesser visibility compared to tweets. To see someone’s Fleet, users can head directly to their profile and view the content. However, it will not be displayed on Twitter’s public feed and cannot be embedded on other websites. Fleets will be available for everyone in India on Twitter for iOS and Android in the coming days through an update.How to create a Fleet?
-Tap the profile image on the top left to create a Fleet
-Type your content or add an image or video
- Tap the ‘Fleet’ option on the bottom right to post