Triumph Speed Twin launched in India at Rs 9.46 lakh

Triumph had just revived the Speed Twin name for the motorcycling world, and the company has now decided to bring it to India too. The name itself holds weight for the company as it was the original 1938 that set the Triumph on the revival path after the World War II.

In terms of design, the bike incorporates the modern-retro styling that seems to be all the rage these days. Body panels are at a minimum with the tank and the seat, harking back to days of yore while the 17-inch alloy rims and the disc brakes speak a more modern language.

It is livened up with tech, however. The instrument cluster is dual analogue with digital inserts that show enough of information. Of course, rider aides too come as a part of the package with ride-by-wire, torque-assist clutch, switchable traction control, ABS, immobiliser, as well as a USB power socket.

In terms of the powerplant, the Triumph uses the same, though slightly updated, engine as the Thruxton R and the Street Twin. However, the 1,200cc motor produces 97 hp at 112 Nm of torque, so the same as the Thruxton. The updates come in the form of a magnesium cam cover and a revised clutch assembly. This also reduces the overall weight of the engine.

Suspension duties are handled by KYB-sourced 41-mm cartridge forks at the front and a preload adjustable KYB dual shock setup at the rear. The stopping power comes from dual 305-mm discs at the front with Brembo four-piston fixed callipers and a 220 mm rear disc. The bike also gets three riding modes -- Road, Rain and Sport.

The Speed Twin sits at the top of Triumph's modern classic range and, with a price tag of Rs 9.46 lakh, the bike really has no direct competitor.