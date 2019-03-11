App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Triumph launches XCA variant of Tiger 800

The Tiger 800 XCA is available at a a starting price of Rs 15.16 lakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Triumph has added the off-road variant of the Tiger 800 series to the Indian market with the launch of Tiger 800 XCA. While the current-gen Tiger 800 was launched in India just last year, only the XR range and the base line offroad variant, XCX, trim were available.

The ADV draws power from an 800cc liquid-cooled in-line 3-cylinder engine that produces 94 PS of power and 79 Nm of torque. Transmission comes via a 6-speed gearbox. Like all offroad biased ADVs, the Tiger sports a massive 21-inch front wheel with a 17-inch rim at the rear, both of them spoked. Suspension duties are taken care of by WP front forks and a rear monoshock providing 220 mm and 215 mm of travel respectively.

The Triumph Tiger 800 XCa is positioned above the XCX trim and comes with a lot more additions to its offroad capabilities. The XCa is equipped with a full-colour TFT dash, LED DRLs, backlit switchgear, joystick controls, heated grips and seat. It also gets multiple riding modes including Road, Off-road, Sport and Off-road pro. There is also a rider-programmable mode to customise the bike's performance to your liking. Traction control, cruise control and switchable ABS continues to come as standard.

The Tiger 800 XCA is available at a a starting price of Rs 15.16 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes with the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 1000, Ducati Multistrada 950, Honda Africa Twin and the BMW F 850 GS.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 02:37 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Triumph Tiger 800

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Govt Overhauls Oil, Gas Exploration Policy; No Profit to be Charged on ...

Gully Boy’s Sequel is in Works, Confirms Zoya Akhtar

ED Files Fresh Charge Sheet Against Nirav Modi in PNB Scam

Boeing Shares Fall After Second Deadly 737 MAX 8 Crash

'Unnecessary, Uncalled for': Owaisi Dismisses Controversy over Electio ...

'Delhi Crime' Trailer: Shefali Shah in a Riveting Tale About Crime and ...

Avan Motors Unveils Trend E Electric Scooter, Offers 110 Km Range With ...

Delhi Woman Murders Parents With Boyfriend's Help Over Property Disput ...

AIADMK Begins Candidate Selection Process for Lok Sabha Polls, Assembl ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19; counti ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex nears 37,000, Nifty above 11,100; broade ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

PNB scam: Enforcement Directorate files fresh charge sheet against Nir ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after take ...

TMC questions need for seven-phased Lok Sabha election in Bengal; part ...

Made In Heaven writers Zoya, Reema, Nitya, Alankrita on their debut se ...

JNU sedition case: Delhi Police claims yet to get government sanction ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC seek ‘special’ Kanteerava night; NorthEa ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Padma Awards 2019: Mohanlal, Prabhu Deva, Shankar Mahadevan and others ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...

Nita Ambani's performance at son Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Me ...

Badla vs Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson beats Amita ...

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s leaked picture from the sets of Lo ...

Varun Dhawan trolls girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the sweetest way possi ...

Ishaan Khatter's next to be a biopic on freedom fighter Birsa Munda?

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin is 'Sorry' for being a Jonas Broth ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.