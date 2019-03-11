Triumph launches XCA variant of Tiger 800

Triumph has added the off-road variant of the Tiger 800 series to the Indian market with the launch of Tiger 800 XCA. While the current-gen Tiger 800 was launched in India just last year, only the XR range and the base line offroad variant, XCX, trim were available.

The ADV draws power from an 800cc liquid-cooled in-line 3-cylinder engine that produces 94 PS of power and 79 Nm of torque. Transmission comes via a 6-speed gearbox. Like all offroad biased ADVs, the Tiger sports a massive 21-inch front wheel with a 17-inch rim at the rear, both of them spoked. Suspension duties are taken care of by WP front forks and a rear monoshock providing 220 mm and 215 mm of travel respectively.

The Triumph Tiger 800 XCa is positioned above the XCX trim and comes with a lot more additions to its offroad capabilities. The XCa is equipped with a full-colour TFT dash, LED DRLs, backlit switchgear, joystick controls, heated grips and seat. It also gets multiple riding modes including Road, Off-road, Sport and Off-road pro. There is also a rider-programmable mode to customise the bike's performance to your liking. Traction control, cruise control and switchable ABS continues to come as standard.

The Tiger 800 XCA is available at a a starting price of Rs 15.16 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes with the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 1000, Ducati Multistrada 950, Honda Africa Twin and the BMW F 850 GS.