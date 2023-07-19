Today in AI: Tips to tackle deepfake calls, Meta expects regulatory discussions around AI to increase and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

What is an AI-based deepfake call and how to stay protected from fraudsters

A report in The Deccan Herald stated that the victim, identified as Radhakrishnan from Kozhikode, got a video call from an unknown number.





A Kerala man was recently cheated of Rs 40,000 after he fell for an artificial intelligence-based deepfake call. As per the Kerala Police Cyber Cell, this was the first cheating case of this kind in the state where AI was used to create fake videos. The fraudsters make fake videos using photos from social media where they can find other information such as names of mutual friends, too.



Be suspicious of any calls from anyone you don't know or you don't expect a call from. If someone claims to be a friend or is known to you but you are not sure of the person's identity, then ask a personal question to verify.



Global Exclusive | Meta internal memo: 'Regulatory debate around AI will intensify in coming months'

Internal post by a senior Meta executive calls safeguarding of young users a ‘hot button issue’ after US antitrust watchdog bars monetization of minors’ data.





Meta expects that the regulatory debate around artificial intelligence (AI) safeguards will intensify in the coming months, a top executive of the social networking giant wrote in a recent internal post. This was after two United States senators shot a letter to Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg in early June, raising concerns about an alleged leak of details pertaining to one of its AI models.



The memo was posted by Meta chief product officer Chris Cox and talked about the Menlo Park, California-based company’s plans for the second half of 2023. A copy of it has been reviewed by Moneycontrol. We have shared queries with Meta on the internal memo and we will update the copy when they revert.



Almost half of Indian freelancers concerned about being replaced by AI: Report

While 47 percent are very concerned about being replaced by AI, 33 percent are somewhat concerned, and 19 percent not concerned at all.

