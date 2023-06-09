Today in AI: PM Modi says AI can change India's tech ecosystem, Wharton professor highlights AI's bias against non-English speakers and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

WordPress' new Jetpack AI tool can write blog posts

WordPress has announced the release of Jetpack, an AI assistant that the company describes as a “creative writing partner”.





The conversational assistant will integrate with WordPress.com and all Jetpack-powered sites and is available to try for free for a limited time. After the trial, free accounts will be restricted to 20 requests per day, while those paying the Rs 790 monthly subscription will gain access to a higher volume of requests and priority support.



Jetpack AI will also let you choose a tone of the post such as passionate, thoughtful, informal, serious or humorous. There are a variety of options to choose from. It can also create titles and summaries for existing posts.



AI-detectors biased against non-native English speakers, says Wharton professor

Citing research done by Stanford University, Ethan Mollick tweeted, "This new paper shows that not only are they very easy to defeat by just prompting a couple of times, but they have insane false-positive rates against non-native English speakers."





Artificial intelligence (AI) detectors for spotting content generated by technologies such as ChatGPT should not be used in classrooms, according to a professor at the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania. These detectors, which were reportedly being used by teachers across the world including India, seem to be hugely biased against non-native English speakers.



The study titled “GPT detectors are biased against non-native English writers” evaluated the performance of widely used GPT detectors using writing samples from native and non-native English writers.



AI's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem vast: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and said on June 9 that artificial intelligence's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is vast, among the youth in particular.

