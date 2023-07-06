Today in AI: OpenAI forms team to tackle ‘superintelligent’ AI, ChatGPT sees first decline in web traffic and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

OpenAI forming a new team to tackle 'superintelligent' AI

Superintelligence is theoretical AI model expected to be smarter than the smartest human. Open AI, the maker of ChatGPT, thinks it could be here before this decade runs out.





The artificial intelligence non-profit said that superintelligent AI "will be the most impactful technology humanity has ever invented and could help solve many of the world’s most important problems". However, its vast powers will make it "very dangerous, and could lead to the disempowerment of humanity or even human extinction".



OpenAI's solution is to build a new team dedicated to the problem. The company will reserve "20 percent of the compute we’ve secured to date over the next four years to solving the problem of superintelligence alignment".



ChatGPT's explosive growth shows first decline in traffic since launch

OpenAI has projected $200 million in revenue this year. Besides ChatGPT, it makes money by selling API access to its AI models to developers and enterprises directly.





Worldwide desktop and mobile traffic to the ChatGPT website decreased by 9.7 percent in June from May, while unique visitors to ChatGPT's website dropped 5.7 percent. The amount of time visitors spent on the website was also down 8.5 percent, data showed.



Decreasing traffic is a sign of the chatbot's novelty wearing off, said Similarweb's Senior Insights Manager David Carr, while RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria explained the data points to more demand for generative AI with real-time information.



As businesses clamour for workplace AI, tech companies rush to provide it

Amazon, Box, Salesforce, Oracle and others have recently rolled out AI-related products to help workplaces become more efficient and productive.

