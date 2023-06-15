Today in AI: Google Lens can now detect skin conditions, new US bill threatens to revoke Section 230 for AI cases and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Google announces new updates for its products

Google Lens can now detect skin conditions that are 'visually similar' to what a user may be suffering from.





Google Maps has also been updated with Glanceable Directions that will allow users to monitor their trip progress from the overview screen or the lock screen. Users will also be shown ETAs, routes, and turn-by-turn directions without having to start navigation.



The company is debuting a new 'virtual try-on tool' for shopping that uses AI to predict how clothes will look on 'a diverse set of real models in various poses'.



US bill proposes to hold social media firms responsible for AI-generated content

The bill proposed to revoke section 230 protections for social media companies involving AI content.





According to the new bill, "Section 230 immunity will not apply to claims based on generative AI, ensuring consumers have the tools they need to protect themselves from harmful content produced by the latest advancements in AI technology".



What this means is that if there are AI-generated deepfakes or a deliberate attempt at ruining someone's reputation using AI, the platform it was distributed on will be held responsible along with the perpetrator.



Digital AI zombies may have already invaded your home

Every device with a processor, memory and an internet connection is a potential bot, which means they can be weaponized against us.

