Google updates Lens with the ability to detect skin conditions

Google Lens can now detect skin conditions that are 'visually similar' to what a user maybe suffering from. To enable this, one needs to upload a picture of the affected area of the skin and Google Lens will bring up visual results that are similar, which may help identify the skin condition.

Notably, Google mentioned that the results 'are informational only and not a diagnosis. Consult your medical authority for advice'. The detection also works with a 'bump on your lip, a line on your nails, or hair loss on your head'.

Google Maps has also been updated with Glanceable Directions that will allow users to monitor their trip progress from the overview screen or the lock screen. Users will also be shown ETAs, routes, turn-by-turn directions without having to start navigation

The company said that Glanceable Directions will start rolling out in June on Android and iOS for walking, cycling and driving.

Immersive View lets a user explore a 3D recreation of a city and view it in different weather conditions and time of day has been expanded to include Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, and Venice. India is not yet on the list.

On desktop, the Google Maps sidebar will automatically save locations that one has viewed instead of clearing them.

Google Search's AI snapshots will be shown when, "you ask detailed questions about a place or destination", this will show you glanceable information in the form of cards and pictures along with user reviews, and details.

The company is debuting a new 'virtual try-on tool' for shopping that uses AI to predict how clothes will look on 'a diverse set of real models in various poses'.