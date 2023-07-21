Today in AI: AI companies agree to safeguards in the US, ChatGPT can now remember you and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

OpenAI’s new update lets you give ChatGPT ‘Custom instructions’

Custom instructions allow you to tailor ChatGPT to more specifically understand you, for example, "a teacher crafting a lesson plan no longer has to repeat that they're teaching 3rd-grade science. A developer preferring efficient code in a language that’s not Python – they can say it once, and it's understood".



Custom instructions is currently in the beta phase and is available to all ChatGPT Plus subscribers. The company says the feature will expand to all users in the coming weeks. The feature is not currently available in the UK and EU.



AI companies will commit to safeguards in the US

The firms will agree to abide by eight principles according to a draft document.





Companies such as Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI among others have agreed they will commit to certain safeguards regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI), following a request by the White House.



According to Bloomberg, the companies have agreed to certain principles regarding the use and research of AI technologies but the agreement will expire once the US Congress passes AI legislation.



AI being used for hacking and misinfo, top Canadian cyber official says

Canadian Centre for Cyber Security Head Sami Khoury said that his agency had seen AI being used "in phishing emails, or crafting emails in a more focused way, in malicious code (and) in misinformation and disinformation."

