OpenAI’s new update lets you give ChatGPT ‘Custom instructions’

If you are a Plus subscriber you can turn on 'Custom instructions' in the 'Beta features' section of the 'Profile and Settings' page. (Image: Associated Press)

OpenAI has updated ChatGPT with a new feature called "Custom instructions", which allows users to share information that they want to be remembered for each conversation.

The way it works currently is that you need to define the context for each conversation you start with the AI chatbot, and once it is over, the chatbot forgets about it.

Also read | 'I got hired as a brand ambassador': Woman loses job to ChatGPT, starts selling water at grocery stores

Custom instructions allow you to tailor ChatGPT to more specifically understand you, for example, "a teacher crafting a lesson plan no longer has to repeat that they're teaching 3rd-grade science. A developer preferring efficient code in a language that’s not Python – they can say it once, and it's understood".

Custom instructions is currently in the beta phase and is available to all ChatGPT Plus subscribers. The company says the feature will expand to all users in the coming weeks.

Also read | Apple is working on an AI chatbot of its own

If you are a Plus subscriber you can turn on 'Custom instructions' in the 'Beta features' section of the 'Profile and Settings' page. Once enabled, you can click your name in the 'Profile' and add your instructions.

All your future conversations with the bot will automatically carry over this information as context. The feature is not currently available in the UK and EU.