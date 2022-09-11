English
    Thomson launches affordable 4K QLED TVs in India with Google TV, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

    Moneycontrol News
    September 11, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST

    Thomson recently launched new QLED TVs in India. Thomson says that its recent launch is its biggest this year. Thomson unveiled three new QLED models powered by Google TV. These new QLED TVs are among the most affordable in India.

    The 50-inch Thomson 4K QLED TV price in India is set at Rs 33,999. The TV also comes in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes that are priced at Rs 40,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. The TVs will be available for purchase on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale.

    SPPL, the exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India is the first Indian manufacturer to produce Google Licensed QLED TVs in the country. These new QLED TVs come with Dolby Vision with HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS Trusurround, and 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speaker.

    Mr Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson in India said, “We are absolutely exhilarated to finally launch the much-awaited QLED series from THOMSON. These TVs are packed with top notch features and hardware yet again giving the Indian consumer the opportunity to put their hands on the best of technology & design at an extremely pocket friendly price.”

    The TVs run on Google TV and features an MT9062 chip with a Mali-G52 GPU, dual-band Wi-Fi, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. Thomson’s new QLED TVs boasts a frameless design and come in a black colour.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Google TV #QLED TV #Thomson
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 07:08 pm
