    There will be no E3 this year, ESA has officially cancelled E3 2022

    Both in-person and digital meets for the event have been cancelled but ESA has said that the event will be back in 2023.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Dexerto)

    (Image Courtesy: Dexerto)


    The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced that there will be no E3 2022 this year. They have cancelled both in-person and digital events, and vowed that the expo will return in 2023.

    The news was initially broken by a tweet from Razer PR Lead Will Powers, who said that he had received an email that confirmed the news.

    Also Read: E3 2022 could be cancelled, according to reports

    The ESA also shared an official statement with the publication IGN that stated, "We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience. We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023."

    There were already rumours floating about since January that hinted at the inevitable cancellation. The ESA had first restricted in-person attendance for E3 2022, due to COVID-19 concerns. Venturebeat journalist Jeff Grub, had reported in January this year that the event was probably cancelled in a video posted to YouTube.

    Geoff Keighley, host of The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, tweeted that the fest will return in June this year with slate of new events and video game launches.

