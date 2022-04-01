There will be no E3 this year, ESA has officially cancelled E3 2022

(Image Courtesy: Dexerto)

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced that there will be no E3 2022 this year. They have cancelled both in-person and digital events, and vowed that the expo will return in 2023.

The news was initially broken by a tweet from Razer PR Lead Will Powers, who said that he had received an email that confirmed the news.



Just got an email... It's official, E3 digital is official cancelled for 2022. Lots of mixed feelings about this...

— Will Powers (@WillJPowers) March 31, 2022

The ESA also shared an official statement with the publication IGN that stated, "We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience. We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023."

There were already rumours floating about since January that hinted at the inevitable cancellation. The ESA had first restricted in-person attendance for E3 2022, due to COVID-19 concerns. Venturebeat journalist Jeff Grub, had reported in January this year that the event was probably cancelled in a video posted to YouTube.

Also Read: The Game Awards 2021: Here are the biggest highlights from the event



Excited to share that @SummerGameFest will return this June with a slate of events. We'll be producing another Kickoff Live show with announcements, news and first looks.

Much more to share in the coming weeks, along with some very cool new elements for '22. pic.twitter.com/jjXLG8Xueh March 31, 2022