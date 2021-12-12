The Game Awards 2021: Here are the biggest highlights from the event

The Game Awards 2021 saw some of the best games of 2021 take centre stage. However, a major share of the spotlight went to trailers of upcoming games. From the big winners to a couple of new games from DC comics and a Halo show, here are the biggest highlights from the Game Awards 2021.

Starting with the winners. It Takes Two, an action-adventure platform game, won Game of the Year and Best Multiplayer Game. It was developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts.

The award for Best Independent Game and Best Debut Indie Game went to Kena: Bridge of Spirits, an action-adventure video game developed and published by Ember Lab. The Best Esports Game went to League of Legends, while the Best Sports/Racing award went to Forza Horizon 5. Forza Horizon 5 also won Best Audio Design and Innovation in Accessibility.

Best Game Direction and Best Art Direction awards went to Deathloop, a first-person shooter developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks. Guilty Gear Strive and Returnal received the award for the Best Fighting Game and Best Action Game, respectively.

The Best Action/Adventure went to Metroid Dread, while Age of Empires IV won Best Strategy Game. Genshin Impact won Best Mobile Game during The Game Awards 2021. For more information on all of the winners, head on over to the link

Moving on to the new reveals. One of the biggest surprises was the announcement of an Alan Wake sequel. Creative director Sam Lake revealed that Alan Wake 2 switches up the genre and will debut as a survival horror as opposed to an action-adventure like the first rendition of the game.

We also got a fresh look at a new Suicide Squad game. Rocksteady, the studio responsible for the Arkham series, gave us a first look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game is expected to launch sometime next year and will be the first game from the studio in nearly seven years. Additionally, Monolith Productions, the team behind Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, is working on a new Wonder Woman game, although no release date was provided.

Two epic space adventures in the form of Star Wars Eclipse and Star Trek: Resurgence were also unveiled at The Game Awards 2021. Halo fans will also be excited to learn that a TV series for the iconic franchise is underway.