The US government announces voluntary 'Cyber Trust Mark'

The aim is to make it easier for people to recognize products that are less prone to cyberattacks. (Image: US Federal Communications Commission)

The United States government has proposed a new cybersecurity labelling programme called the "US Cyber Trust Mark". The voluntary programme will be rolled out next year for smart home devices, and major vendors in the space such as Amazon, Google, LG, Logitech, Samsung, and more have already announced their participation.

The certification will be awarded to vendors that meet criteria described by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), such as data protection, incident detection capabilities, software updates and more.

"The goal of the program is to provide tools for consumers to make informed decisions about the relative security of products they choose to bring into their homes," The White House wrote in a press release.

The programme will be rolled out in 2024 and was proposed by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

The certification will be given in the form of a distinct shield logo, and the FCC will be registering a trademark with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

While the current certification program covers the use of "smart refrigerators, smart microwaves, smart televisions, smart climate control systems, smart fitness trackers, and more", NIST will also release a list of requirements for consumer-grade routers by the end of 2023.