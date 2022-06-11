The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Representative Image

Apple made some big announcements at this year's WWDC. From a string of changes and features bought to iOS 16 to the launch of the new MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro, click here for all major announcements from WWDC 2022.

Apple will have to change the connector on iPhones sold in Europe by 2024 after EU countries and lawmakers agreed on June 7 to a single mobile charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras in a world first. The political intervention, which the European Commission said would make life easier for consumers and save them money, came after companies failed to reach a common solution.

Alex Kipman, the leader of the HoloLens mixed reality group at Microsoft, has been let go by the company following various allegations of misconduct. Business Insider, which first broke the story (via The Verge), reported that more than 25 employees at Microsoft published an internal report, detailing several instances of alleged misconduct, including inappropriate touching, and watching a lewd VR video in front of employees while in office.

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) has introduced AI-driven, assistance robots to enhance the passenger experience. As part of the plan, still in the trial stage, 10 robots have been deployed to help guide passengers through the airport and answer basic queries, it said in a statement on June 7. The robot count will be increased in a calibrated manner and developed over a period in terms of functionality and features after gauging customer feedback, it said.

Nothing, OnePlus founder Carl Pei's new company, has finally announced an event for July 12, when it is expected to showcase the Nothing Phone (1), the company's second product after the Nothing Ear (1), wireless earbuds. The event will start at 1600 BST (8.30 pm in India) and will be live-streamed on the company's website.