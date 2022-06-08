English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Microsoft fires HoloLens head Alex Kipman after several allegations of misconduct

    The HoloLens mixed reality group that Kipman led, will now be split

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
    Source: AFP

    Source: AFP

    Alex Kipman, the leader of the HoloLens mixed reality group at Microsoft, has been let go by the company following various allegations of misconduct.

    Business Insider, who first broke the story (via The Verge), reported that over 25 employees at Microsoft published an internal report detailing several instances of alleged misconduct, including inappropriate touching, and watching a lewd VR video in front of employees, while in the office.

    Also Read: Microsoft says will not resist unionization efforts by employees

    Three employees relayed to the publication that they had been warned not to leave women alone around Kipman. Employees even went on to say that COVID-19 lockdowns were the best thing to happen, since it meant they, "never had to interact with him in person."

    Publication Geekwire managed to corroborate the report, by obtaining an internal email from Scott Guthrie, Head for Microsoft' Cloud services. In the mail, Guthrie said, "We have mutually decided that this is the right time for him to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: Stock market’s riskiest fringes rally despite warning signals

    While the mail does not mention the misconduct allegations, it mentions the Kipman will stay on for two more months to help transition. The HoloLens team will now be split up, with the hardware team joining Panos Panay's Windows and Devices unit.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alex Kipman #HoloLens 2 #Microsoft #Microsoft HoloLens #Panos Panay #Scott Guthrie
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 12:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.