English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Nothing Phone (1) will be launched on July 12

    Nothing had already announced a partnership with Flipkart before, now we know the launch date

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Nothing)

    (Image Courtesy: Nothing)


    Nothing, OnePlus founder Carl Pei's new company, has finally announced an event set for July 12, where it is expected to showcase the Nothing Phone (1), the company's second product after the Nothing Ear (1), wireless earbuds.

    The event scheduled for next month will start at 16:00 BST, which means it will happen at 8:30 pm in India. The event will be livestreamed on the company's website.

    Also Read: Nothing Ear 1 Review: Something new, something different

    Close

    Related stories

    There are next to no details about the phone that we know of yet, only rumors that suggest that it might be a mid-range phone, and a showcase for Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

    We do have some idea of the launcher, called Nothing Launcher, that the phone might end up using, as you can try out the beta right now on the Android Play Store. The final build will be based on Android 12, and should make its full debut along with the phone.

    Also Read: Carl Pei's Nothing partners Flipkart to sell upcoming Phone (1) in India

    Besides that, we know the phone has a recycled aluminum mid-frame, thanks to teasers on the company's twitter account. It will also have a transparent back, similar to the transparent design of the Nothing Ear (1).

    It will support wireless charging, and the phone will apparently have "no chin". That's not much to go with, but we can bet on an all-transparent design being one of the major USPs of the phone.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android 12 #Carl Pei #Nothing #Nothing Ear 1 #Nothing Phone (1) #Qualcomm
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 05:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.