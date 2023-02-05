Telegram update adds real-time translation

Source: Reuters

Telegram has released a new update that adds the option to translate chats in real-time and the ability to create profile pictures from stickers or emojis.

Users will be able to translate chats that are not in their preferred language in real-time. When you receive a message that is in a different language, Telegram will offer the option to translate it into a language of your choice.

For free users, the translate option is limited to individual chats but premium subscribers will have access to translation in group chats and channels as well.

Telegram has introduced a new annual membership option that can help you save up to 40 percent if you commit for a full year.

The update also adds the ability to turn stickers, emojis and animated emojis into profile pictures. This is free for everyone and will even let users suggest potential profile pictures to contacts. Users can set custom photos for each individual contact.

Interactive emojis have been added that let you interact with them by tapping on them. When you tap, they play a full-screen effect for you and the person you are chatting with. You can also use interactive emojis as reactions.

Stickers and emojis will now be sorted in categories that will help you access them faster and you can hold any emoji for a quick zoom-in before you hit send.

The update adds detailed pie-charts for data consumption that will show you how much data Telegram uses on both Wi-Fi and mobile data. It will also show you the space used by Telegram on your phone's storage.

For auto-saving media, you can now control which content gets saved to your phone based on size, type and the source of the chat.