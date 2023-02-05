English
    Telegram update adds real-time translation

    The new update also adds the ability to create profile photos from emojis, automatically save media, and organize emojis into categories

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Telegram has released a new update that adds the option to translate chats in real-time and the ability to create profile pictures from stickers or emojis.

    Users will be able to translate chats that are not in their preferred language in real-time. When you receive a message that is in a different language, Telegram will offer the option to translate it into a language of your choice.

    For free users, the translate option is limited to individual chats but premium subscribers will have access to translation in group chats and channels as well.

