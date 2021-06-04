MARKET NEWS

Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000 mAh Battery, MediaTek G85 SoC, Quad Cameras launched

The Tecno Pova 2’s price is set at PHP 7,990 (Roughly Rs 12,200) for the base 6GB/128GB model.

June 04, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST

The Tecno Pova 2 was recently unveiled in the Philippines, succeeding the original Tecno Pova that arrived in India in December. The Pova 2 arrives with a massive battery, a MediaTek chipset, a quad-camera setup, and a large display.

Tecno Pova 2 Price 

The Tecno Pova 2’s price is set at PHP 7,990 (Roughly Rs 12,200) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The handset is available in Black, Blue, and Silver colour options. The handset will be available for pre-order on June 5, while the first sale will commence on June 11. As of now, there is no word on international availability of the device.

Tecno Pova 2 Specs 

The Tecno Pova 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone is equipped with 128GB of storage with a dedicated microSD card slot. The handset comes with Android 11 with Tecno’s HiOS 7.6. The Pova 2 also packs a massive 7,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

The Tecno Pova 2 also boasts a large 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. While the screen opts for a 180Hz touch sampling rate, the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. For optics, the Tenco Pova 2 gets a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP sensor at the helm. On the front, the phone gets an 8 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more.
