Tecno Pova Arrives In India With MediaTek g80 SoC, 6,000 MAh Battery: Everything You Need To Know

The Tecno Pova is priced at Rs 9,999 in India for the base 4GB/64GB model.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 5, 2020 / 04:37 PM IST

Shenzhen-based smartphone maker Tecno recently dropped a new phone in India’s budget segment. The Tecno Pova features a massive display and battery along with a quad-camera setup on the back.

Tecno Pova Price in India 

The Tecno Pova is priced at Rs 9,999 in India for the base 4GB/64GB model. The Pova is also available in a 6GB/128GB trim for Rs 11,999. The phone will go on sale on December 11 at 12 noon. The Tecno Pova will be sold via Flipkart.

Tecno Pova Specs 

The Tecno Pova is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also arrives with up to 128GB of storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card. The handset packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

The Pova runs Android 10 with Tecno’s own HiOS 7.0 on top. The phone sports a 6.8-inch IPS LCD HD+ panel. The screen features a punch-hole cutout on the left corner that houses an 8 MP selfie camera. On the rear, the handset boasts a 16 MP primary camera paired with two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and portrait shots as well as a dedicated AI lens.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G VoLTE, a headphone jack, a micro-USB port, and more. The Tecno Pova comes in three colour options, including Dazzle Black, Magic Blue, and Speed Purple.
