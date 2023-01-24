Tecno Phantom X2 Pro sale in India is live starting today: Check price, specs, offers

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is available for purchase in India starting today. The smartphone was released in international markets back in December 2022 but only made its way to India last week.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Price in India

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in India is set at Rs 49,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB configuration. Amazon is offering customers a Rs 5,000 additional exchange bonus and a 12-moth Prime membership on the purchase of the Phantom X2 Pro. The phone is available in Mars Orange and Stardust Grey colour options.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs Android 12-based HiOS 12.0 out of the box. It packs a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, it has a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Moreover, the display’s hole-punch notch houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the Phantom X2 Pro opts for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP 1/1.3” Samsung ISOCELL GNV 3.0 sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide unit that doubles as a macro shooter, and a 50 MP telephoto camera with a retractable lens.