Tecno Camon 16 with 64 MP quad cameras, 5,000 mAh battery, 6.8-inch display launched in India

Tecno recently dropped a new smartphone in India in the form of the Camon 16. The Tecno Camon 16 aims to offer excellent value by delivering a top-tier spec sheet for its price.

Tecno Camon 16 Price in India

The Tecno Camon 16 is priced at Rs 10,999 in India and is available in a single 4GB/64GB configuration. The device will be available on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale on October 16.

Tecno Camon 16 Specs

The Tecno Camon 16 is powered by a MediaTek G70 SoC. The chipset is backed by 4GB RAM, while the 64GB storage is expandable up to 256GB via the dedicated microSD card slot. The handset runs on Android 10 with HiOS 7.0 on top.

The Camon 16 sports a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS panel with a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support through the micro-USB port.

The handset gets a quad-camera setup on the back, which consists of a 64 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP AI lens. The square-shaped camera layout also houses an LED flash module. The camera setup features a Night Portrait mode, 10x zoom, Slow-motion video recording, and video bokeh.

The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. On the front, the hole-punch notch houses a 16 MP selfie camera, which can record video in 2K resolution.

The Tecno Camon 16 arrives in three colour options – Cloud White, Purist Blue and Misty Grey.