Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra, Adjoint announces Blockchain solution for enterprise financial management

The solution will help customers saving up to $4 million for every $1 billion of financial risk management and banking relationships.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, and Adjoint, a global leader in innovative financial technology, have announced industry’s first Blockchain solution for secure enterprise financial management and insurance services across locations to create a seamless and reliable customer experience.

With this solution customers will be saving up to USD 4 million for every 1 billion of financial risk management and banking relationships. The solution is built upon Uplink, an open source distributed ledger platform designed to improve efficiency, security and compliance in modern financial processes. It has a messaging and consensus protocol mechanism through which the participants in the Blockchain ecosystem agree on the data to be put in the Blockchain ledger. It allows enterprises to quickly deploy, maintain, verify and execute secure, multi-party workflows.

Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Head Blockchain, Tech Mahindra, said, “Tech Mahindra will partner with Adjoint to provide customized treasury and insurance solutions to Asia, Europe and the US markets. The solutions will help the clients improve profitability, efficiency and will help protect sensitive information in general data protection regulation (GDPR) compliant fashion. With Tech Mahindra focusing on the Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector across the globe, we are happy to collaborate with a financial technology company like Adjoint to enrich our Banking and Insurance Solutions offerings.”

Close
The Adjoint solution would enable enterprises to validate the business case with their own data in their own secure environment and help in eliminating out-of-order and double data entry, creating a seamless and reliable user experience backed by data integrity and quality. Auditors can be given access to an immutable record of all transactions, facilitating reporting and compliance as well.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

