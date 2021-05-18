MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Sony's new patent is for a eSports betting service that could accept Bitcoins

Sony maybe working on a system that lets users bet on eSports using bitcoin or in-game items

Moneycontrol News
May 18, 2021 / 02:50 PM IST
Sony maybe working on a system that lets users bet on eSports using bitcoin or in-game items

Sony maybe working on a system that lets users bet on eSports using bitcoin or in-game items

A listing on PatentScope (via IGN India) suggests that Sony maybe working on a system that lets people bet real money or bitcoin or even in-game items on eSports.

Sony filed the patent in 2019 and it appears to suggest the existence of a system that lets viewers of eSports competitions bet on the outcome of matches in real-time. These competitions can range from PUBG tournaments or fighting game tournaments like EVO which Sony recently bought.

The patent shows off a overlay that viewers will have access to during the livestreamed events and will be used to place bets. These bets also seem to accept non-traditional forms of currency, "Wagers may be pecuniary, e.g., money or bitcoin, or may be non-pecuniary, e.g., game assets, digital rights, and virtual currency."

The odds will be decided by a machine learning algorithm and will take into account play history of the players, their head-on performance and performances in matches held in the tournament so far.

Sony will also expand this system beyond PlayStation as the patent states, “game consoles such as Sony PlayStation or a game console made by Microsoft or Nintendo or other manufacturer virtual reality (VR) headsets, augmented reality (AR) headsets, portable televisions (e.g. smart TVs, Internet-enabled TVs), portable computers such as laptops and tablet computers, and other mobile devices including smart phones.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #eSports #patent #Sony
first published: May 18, 2021 02:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.