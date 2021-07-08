Sony PS5 pre-orders in India may go live next as retailers gear up for PlayStation 5 restock

Several Sony PS5 retailers in India are likely to begin taking pre-bookings of the gaming console next week.

Sony PS5 pre-orders in India could go live very soon. According to a new report, the Sony PS5 India restock is happening as early as next week. This means that interested customers can try to get their hands on the Xbox Series X alternative in July.

Several Sony PS5 retailers in India are likely to begin taking pre-bookings of the gaming console next week. According to IGN India, the Sony PS5 pre-orders in India could go live via Flipkart, Amazon and Vijay Sales. One can also expect the Sony PS5 sale in India via the likes of ShopAtSC, Croma, Games The Shop, etc.

The PS5 was available for pre-orders a few times this year, only to go out of stock within seconds. Gaming enthusiasts have been waiting for Sony to quickly restock the console since its last sale in May. The PlayStation 5 (Review) costs Rs 49,990, while the PS5 Digital Edition will set you back Rs 39,990.

PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz AMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz) 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 448GB/s 448GB/s 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Optical Disc Drive No Optical Disc Drive 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS Rs 49,990 Rs 39,990

Considering the large influx of interested buyers, you can expect PS5 units to sell out pretty quickly. So, if you are planning on getting one, we’d recommend booking your unit as soon as pre-orders go live.