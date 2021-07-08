MARKET NEWS

Sony PS5 pre-orders in India may go live next as retailers gear up for PlayStation 5 restock

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
Sony PS5 pre-orders in India could go live very soon. According to a new report, the Sony PS5 India restock is happening as early as next week. This means that interested customers can try to get their hands on the Xbox Series X alternative in July. 

Several Sony PS5 retailers in India are likely to begin taking pre-bookings of the gaming console next week. According to IGN India, the Sony PS5 pre-orders in India could go live via Flipkart, Amazon and Vijay Sales. One can also expect the Sony PS5 sale in India via the likes of ShopAtSC, Croma, Games The Shop, etc. 

The PS5 was available for pre-orders a few times this year, only to go out of stock within seconds. Gaming enthusiasts have been waiting for Sony to quickly restock the console since its last sale in May. The PlayStation 5 (Review) costs Rs 49,990, while the PS5 Digital Edition will set you back Rs 39,990. 

Considering the large influx of interested buyers, you can expect PS5 units to sell out pretty quickly. So, if you are planning on getting one, we’d recommend booking your unit as soon as pre-orders go live.
PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHzCustom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz
Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHzAMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz)
16GB GDDR616GB GDDR6
448GB/s448GB/s
825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Optical Disc DriveNo Optical Disc Drive
4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
Rs 49,990Rs 39,990
 
