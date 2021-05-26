Sony PlayStation Days of Play Sale is Live: Check out some of the best discounts on the popular PS4 and PS5 games
May 26, 2021 / 04:48 PM IST
The Sony PS5 (Review) is set to go on pre-order in India tomorrow (May 27) at 12:00 pm. If you are planning on buying Sony’s next-gen console or have already managed to get your hands on one, then you will be pleased to know that Sony’s PlayStation Days of Play sale is live.
During the sale, Sony is offering discounts on over four hundred titles. All PS4 and PS5 Days of Play deals will end on June 9, although India will be able to access the deals until the early hours of June 10 as it falls under the European region for PlayStation.
The over 400 games aside, several new titles, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla Season Pass, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the new Demon’s Souls, and Final Fantasy XIV Online are seeing price drops for the first time. We’ve narrowed down some of the best deals from the extensive list of 400+ titles.Best PS4 & PS5 Games Discounts
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5 – Rs 2,399
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War – Rs 2,399
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Rs 3,319
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – Rs 2,497
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Rs 1,999
- Marvel's Avengers – Rs 1,799
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition – Rs 1,949
- DIRT 5 – Rs 1,599
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online - Complete Edition – Rs 1,831
- Control: Ultimate Edition – Rs 1,998
- RIDE 4 – Rs 1,999
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition – Rs 1,574
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation – Rs 1,839
- Demon’s Souls – Rs 4,349
Additionally, Sony is also offering big discounts on popular PS4 titles including The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Doom Eternal, among several others. You can take a look at all the deals during the PlayStation Days of Play sale here
