Sony PlayStation 5 India Restock: Next PS5 pre-order starts on May 27 at 12:00 pm

The PlayStation 5 went up for pre-order in India last week, but the next-gen consoles sold out within minutes of going on pre-order. However, if you didn’t manage to book a PS5 console, you might just have another chance.

Several online retailers, including Vijay Sales, Croma, Prepaid Gamer Card, Games The Shop, and the Sony Center have confirmed that Sony’s next-gen console will be available for pre-order tomorrow (May 27, 2021) at 12:00 pm (IST). As of now, the PS5 hasn’t been listed on Flipkart and Amazon India.

The PlayStation 5 (Review) costs Rs 49,990, while the PS5 Digital Edition will set you back Rs 39,990. However, none of the e-retailers has listed the PS5 Digital Edition, which suggests that customers will only be able to pre-book the standard PS5.

Karan Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales said, “We are delighted to initiate the pre-booking of PS5 console and deliver it to consumers by ensuring compliance with all the safety protocols amid the lockdown. The product is short in stock while its demand is skyrocketing in the market. There are high chances for it to go out of stock within a few minutes.”

Considering the large influx of interested buyers, you can expect PS5 units to sell out pretty quickly. So, if you are planning on getting one, we’d recommend booking your unit as soon as pre-orders go live.