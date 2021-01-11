MARKET NEWS

Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders in India begins tomorrow on Amazon, Flipkart: All you need to know

The Sony PlayStation 5’s price in India is set at Rs 49,990.

Carlsen Martin
January 11, 2021 / 06:06 PM IST

After several delays, the Sony PlayStation 5 is finally set to go on pre-order tomorrow. The much-anticipated next-gen console will be available for pre-booking for all customers on Amazon India from 12:00 pm (IST), January 12, 2021.

The Sony PlayStation 5’s price in India is set at Rs 49,990. However, customers can opt for no-cost EMI plans using SBI, HDFC, Axis, and ICICI banks, starting from Rs 8,332 on Amazon India. It is worth noting that other retailers will also offer EMI schemes with different card pairings.

The PS5 will also be available for purchase on Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and select authorised Sony retail partners. If you do pre-order the console, it will ship on February 2.

Apart from the console, consumers can also pre-order PlayStation accessories like the Media Remote or DualSense wireless controller. Additionally, customers will also be able to pre-order Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Sackboy.

While we have an official pre-order and launch date for the PlayStation 5, Sony is yet to confirm the debut of the PS5 Digital Edition in India. The PS5 Digital Edition’s price in India is set at Rs 39,990. So, you do not have the choice between opting for the digital version of the console for less.

For now, there is no clear date on when Sony will unveil the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in India. If you are looking to buy the next-gen console, we suggest doing it right away as global stocks for the PS5 consoles are selling out in no time.

Also Read: Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Here's how the Sultans of console gaming compare
