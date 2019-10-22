Shopmatic partners with PayU

International e-commerce company, Shopmatic, has inked a strategic partnership with India’s leading online payment solutions provider, PayU. This partnership is meant to provide Shopmatic merchants with yet another option to accept payments from their customers when they sell their products. This integration has enabled Shopmatic merchants to accept payments from customers, seamlessly and from multiple channels, devices, and modes, on a single platform.

Shoppers today prefer the flexibility to leverage a wide gamut of payment options, for making purchases online. Shopmatic will, therefore, help their merchants leverage multiple payment options on their ecommerce web stores by integrating with PayU; these include payment acceptance via UPI - Google Pay, Phone Pe, Bhim, as well as eWallets, Debit and Credit cards, Netbanking.

Ensuring a seamless experience, PayU will provide merchants with access to a powerful dashboard for managing all transactions and tracking business performance on the go.

Anurag Avula, Co-Founder & CEO, Shopmatic, said, “We are delighted to partner with PayU and extend a seamless and hassle-free experience for payment acceptance for our sellers. The PayU onboarding experience is simple, quick and provides an extensive suite of payment methods. Partnering with PayU continues to cement our promise to our merchants to make ecommerce completely easy and friction-free. Shopmatic will continue to partner with established brands that strengthens our ecosystem and aid in driving digital success for our merchants.”

Noopur Chaturvedi, Country Head, Small and Medium Businesses, PayU said, “As an industry leader, we are constantly looking for ways to make the payment experience simpler & effective for the merchants in India, accelerating their growth in the digital ecosystem. We are delighted to partner with Shopmatic to extend instant and easy omnichannel payments solutions to its merchants. Through this partnership with Shopmatic, we are powering the ambitions of the small and medium merchants. We are confident that our innovative payments solutions will simplify payment processes for Shopmatic’s merchant partners.”