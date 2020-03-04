Samsung to launch Galaxy M21 with same specs as Galaxy M30s: Report

Samsung could soon launch the Galaxy M21 in India. The company recently launched the Galaxy M31 under its Galaxy M-series lineup for 2020. While Samsung has not confirmed the official launch dates, a new report has revealed the Galaxy M21 specifications.

Popular tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that the Galaxy M21 will share the same specification-sheet as the Galaxy M30s. Agarwal told 91Mobiles that the Galaxy M31 will feature a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The smartphone will also have a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

If Samsung does go with the same spec-sheet, then the Galaxy M21 would also feature an Exynos 9611 processor. However, the company could only launch 3GB/ 4GB RAM variants of the Galaxy M21.

The smartphone could also feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch for the 16MP front camera.

Samsung is also reportedly working on two entry-level smartphones tipped to launch as Galaxy M01 and M01s. Details about these two Galaxy M-series smartphones are currently unknown.