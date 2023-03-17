Samsung to launch Galaxy F14 5G in India on March 24

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung has announced that it will launch the Galaxy F14 5G in India on 24th March. The event is scheduled for 12 noon.

The company said that it was the first phone in the budget segment with a 5nm processor, which is the Exynos 1330 SoC. The phone also supports 13 5G bands in India.

As for the rest of the specifications, the Exynos chip will be paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, with up to 6GB of additional RAM via virtual RAM technology.

The phone will ship with Google's Android 13 overlaid with Samsung's OneUI 5 interface. The company also promises up to two generations of operating system upgrades, and up to 4 years of security updates.

The F14 5G will be powered by a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. Samsung says the battery is good enough to last two days on a single charge.

While the company hasn't announced a price yet, the phone will be available on Flipkart, Samsung's official online store, and select retail partners.