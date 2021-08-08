Samsung to dominate the foldable market with 75% share till 2023: Counterpoint Research

Samsung leads the foldable market with 88% share

Samsung holds the foldable market firmly within its grasp with 88 percent market share according to a new report from Counterpoint Research.

Counterpoint says that while niche, it still expects the foldable market to grow three times its size compared to 2020. The shipments will still remain in the realm of single digits with around 9 million units expected to be sold.

The report says that the shipments will more than double in scope by the end of 2023 with ten times the growth. Samsung will still continue to dominate albeit with a lesser 75 percent share of the market.

If Apple can release a foldable by 2023, it will finally give foldables a mainstream push with its huge marketing weight behind it and improve the scale for the entire supply chain.

Counterpoint Analyst Jene Park says that the new Galaxy foldables from Samsung will come with, "a significant price drop, improved design, and appearance, Samsung is likely to target younger customers with the new foldable Flip smartphone. The new Galaxy Z models will get S Pen support too, which can help absorb existing Note users.”

The big hurdle for the foldable market to overcome right now is the pricing. These phones remain expensive, even in countries that offer them on a monthly plan like the US.