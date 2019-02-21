App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung to broadcast MWC over its 5G network

Samsung stated that the live streaming would be done on big screens at the venue, lobbies and bedrooms of over 280 hotels across Barcelona.

Samsung Electronics has announced that the company would be the official broadcaster of the Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2019.

But what would be different this time around is that the broadcast of this event will be live on its 5G network.

This would be the first mega event that would be broadcast on a 5G network. Samsung stated that the live broadcast would be done on all five days of the event which would include keynotes, features, interviews from industry leaders among others.

Samsung stated that its 5G solutions would be used for the broadcast. It includes a radio access unit (5G Radio) and a 5G router (CPE). These two components would be used to power the High Definition Television Video (HDTV) camera at the booth of Mobile World Live TV. Samsung stated that 5G broadcast offers ultra-low latency for transmitting large files such as video content.

GY Seo, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Marketing, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics said, “We are thrilled to demonstrate how our latest technology can make an outstanding difference in creating new possibilities for broadcast at MWC19 Barcelona, the largest trade show in the mobile industry.”

He further stated that Samsung is committed to meet market demands for 5G in the advancing entertainment industry. 

Justin Springham, Director of Media Content and Broadcast, GSMA said, “Mobile World Live TV has a history of using mobile technology to power its broadcast, with 4G cameras supporting live transmission from across Fira Gran Via and the city of Barcelona in previous years. For 2019 we are excited to broadcast using Samsung’s 5G network, enabling true seamless transmission without latency”. 

The broadcast would start from 4 PM CET on February 24 and would continue till February 28 on Mobile World Live TV.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 12:31 pm

tags #5G #5G networK #Mobile World Conference #MWC #Samsung

