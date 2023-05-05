English
    Samsung launches 2023 Neo QLED TV line-up in India: Prices start at Rs 1,41,990

    The series includes Samsung's flagship 8K TVs and 4K with display sizes ranging from 50-inches to 98-inches.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST
    Samsung launches the 2023 Neo QLED TV line-up in India

    (Image: Samsung)

    Samsung has launched its 2023 line-up Neo QLED TVs in India. The new range contains flagship 8K models, as well as 4K TVs in various display sizes ranging from 50-inches to 98-inches.

    The highlight are the QLED panels with Mini-LED based dimming and 14-bit processing, that offers high-brightness values and rich black levels. The panels are also Pantone certified for color accuracy. Samsung says that the new line-up can produce 2,030 Pantone colors and 110 skin shades.

    Also Read | India's smartphone market records steepest first quarter decline of 19%

    With a peak brightness of 4000 nits, the TVs also support HDR10, HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10+ Gaming, AMD Freesync and a variable refresh rate of 120Hz.

    While the TVs do come with speakers, the Q-Symphony 3.0 feature allows you to pair a soundbar, that will allow the TV to use both sources for audio output. It also supports Dolby Atmos certified speakers.

    Samsung uses its own in-house Tizen OS for these TVs with access to popular video and audio streaming apps. It even supports Google Meet video calling through a slim fit cam.

    The flagship 8K range starts at Rs 3,14,990 and has four options when it comes to sizes - 65-inches, 75-inches, 85-inches and 98-inches.

    Also Read | Samsung flags H2 recovery after record chip loss in Q1

    The 4K line-up will start at Rs 1,41,990 and customers can choose between 50-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, 75-inches and 85-inches.

    If you purchase a model before May 25, Samsung will also throw in a HW-Q990 Soundbar worth Rs 99,990 for free along with select 8K models, and a HW-Q800 Soundbar worth Rs 44,990 with select 4K models.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 5, 2023 02:15 pm