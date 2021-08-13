Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch in India officially teased for August 20

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in several regions across the globe including the US and Europe. However, Samsung didn’t offer any information about the launch of its two new foldable devices in India, until now. In a recent tweet, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be launching in India on August 20.



Hey @Aliaa08, We've just unveiled the brightest stars of our Galaxy. Check out the all-new #GalaxyZFold3 and #GalaxyZFlip3 and tell us would you Flip or Fold? pic.twitter.com/KFC2k0nRkc

— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 13, 2021



Say no more @aliaa08!

We welcome you to #TeamGalaxy. A special delivery coming your way on 20th August. Unfold and pick your Foldable!#GalaxyZFold3#GalaxyZFlip3#collab

— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 13, 2021

The South Korean tech giant seems to be collaborating with Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt for the launch of its new foldables in the country. While Samsung didn’t explicitly mention that it would be launching the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 on August 20, it does hint towards a possible timeline.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a starting price of $1,799.99 (Roughly Rs 1,33,600), while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts from $999.99 (Roughly Rs 74,200) in the US. There is no information about the pricing of the two devices in India, but we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to cost less than the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Rs 1,49,999) at launch, considering the former debuted at $200 less than the latter.