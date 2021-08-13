MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch in India officially teased for August 20

There is no information about the pricing of the two devices in India, but we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to cost less than the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Rs 1,49,999) at launch, considering the former debuted at $200 less than the latter.

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 03:54 PM IST

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in several regions across the globe including the US and Europe. However, Samsung didn’t offer any information about the launch of its two new foldable devices in India, until now. In a recent tweet, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be launching in India on August 20.

The South Korean tech giant seems to be collaborating with Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt for the launch of its new foldables in the country. While Samsung didn’t explicitly mention that it would be launching the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 on August 20, it does hint towards a possible timeline.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a starting price of $1,799.99 (Roughly Rs 1,33,600), while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts from $999.99 (Roughly Rs 74,200) in the US. There is no information about the pricing of the two devices in India, but we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to cost less than the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Rs 1,49,999) at launch, considering the former debuted at $200 less than the latter.

Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Aug 13, 2021 03:54 pm

