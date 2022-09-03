English
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 sees surge in demand in Europe and India

    Samsung said that it received significant pre-bookings for its latest innovative foldable lineup. In India, the fourth-generation foldables have broken last year’s preorder records.

    Carlsen Martin
    September 03, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

    Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 globally and in India. While Samsung’s new foldables are less than a month old, the South Korean giant has announced that the phones have enjoyed considerable success in Europe and India.

    Samsung said that it received significant pre-bookings for its latest innovative foldable lineup. In India, the fourth-generation foldables have broken last year’s preorder records. With the pre-booking phase now over, consumers in India can buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 across Samsung.com and all leading online and offline retail stores.

    At the close of pre-booking on September 1, Samsung India received a record 100k+ pre-bookings, making Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 the most popular foldable devices in India yet. Additionally, The Korea Times also reported that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 have doubled the sales of the previous foldable phones.

    "Shipments of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 doubled those of previous models in the European market, as the first sales figures of the new products reached an all-time high in Europe," Benjamin Braun, chief marketing officer of Samsung Europe, said in a press conference at the company's exhibition hall during the IFA tech fair in Berlin.

    Samsung rolled out the foldable smartphones in 36 European countries including the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, and the Netherlands on August. 26, and their sales have already seen a significant improvement.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is priced at Rs 89,999 for 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 94,999 for 8GB+256GB variant. The Bespoke Edition is available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 97,999. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is priced at Rs 1,54,999 for 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 1,64,999 for 12GB+512GB variant. Consumers can purchase the 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 1,84,999.
    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #Foldable smartphones #Samsung #smartphones
    first published: Sep 3, 2022 03:59 pm
