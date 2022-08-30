Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review in Five Minutes

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was undoubtedly one of the best smartphone launches from the brand in 2021. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 ( Review ) featured massive upgrades over its predecessor and took major steps in normalizing the flip form factor for modern smartphones. So has Samsung perfected the ‘Flip’ form factor with the latest Galaxy Z Flip 4? Let’s find out in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on review.

Before we take a brief look at the Galaxy Z Flip 4, let us look at pricing. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the 8GB/256GB variant will set you back Rs 94,999, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition is priced at Rs 97,999. Now, let’s get back to the review.

First off, the clamshell design is near-identical to last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 because ‘if it ain’t broke, why fix it.' However, Samsung has still made a few quality-of-life improvements like reducing the hinge size, which one would have thought was impossible and shrinking the bezels to give you a little more screen real estate. When folded, the Z Flip 4, measures 17.1mm thick, which is much fatter than the regular smartphone but is just half as tall. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 weighs 187 grams, which is pretty standard, and measures only 6.9mm slim when unfolded.

The form factor is unique and not for everyone, but the Flip 4 does have a tad bit more flare than your average smartphone. Samsung has also marginally increased the size of the cover display. Additionally, there is new Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and an Armor Aluminum frame for added durability. We also advise against removing the protective film that sits on top of the main display. The inner display is also protected by a new version of Samsung's UTG (ultra-thin glass) 2.0. Moreover, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 also features an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in four colours including Graphite, Pink Gold, Bora Purple, and Blue. Additionally, the Bespoke Edition is also available from Samsung’s official store to allow you to mix and match colours from up to 75 combinations. The Flip 4 has a volume rocker and power button that doubles as a fingerprint reader on the right and a SIM tray on the left. Additionally, there’s a microphone on the top and a USB Type-C port, speaker, and mic on the bottom. There’s a hole-punch camera cutout on the inner display and an unconventional 22:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display when unfolded. The screen boasts an adaptive refresh rate thanks to the LTPO technology and can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz to help extend battery life. While the crease on the screen is noticeable, it doesn’t hamper the viewing experience, although the 22:9 aspect ratio is unconventional. The panel also supports HDR10+ and has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, making it excellent for outdoor viewing. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has one of the best FHD+ panel’s on a smartphone and is in the same leagues as the Samsung Galaxy S22 ( Review ).

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also has a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside, which is slightly larger than the previous generation. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also has a cover display that can be used to reply to messages, take calls, or set alarms. You can also add Widgets to the cover screen and control your music from apps like Spotify and YouTube Music. However, the greatest highlight of the second screen is undoubtedly its ability to be used as a viewfinder, enabling you to take selfies with the main camera. While there aren’t any major updates to the cover screen, even a marginal upgrade to its functionality is a step in the right direction.

When it comes to performance, Samsung doesn’t make any concessions. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The chip is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Snapdragon chip here does most of the heavy lifting, ensuring smooth multitasking and a seamless gaming experience. The chip easily handles the latest gaming titles without any issues, although the phone does tend to get a little hot after more than 30 minutes of gaming. However, this only applies to heavy-duty titles like Diablo Immortal and Apex Legends Mobile. When compared to other flagship smartphones like the iQOO 9T and OnePlus 10T, the Z Flip 4 does fall short due to the lack of space for cooling. Overall, the performance of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 definitely feels flagship worthy.

Not much has changed on the camera front, with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 opting for a dual-rear camera setup that consists of a 12 MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS and a 12 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide snapper with a 123-degree field of view. On the front, you get a 10 MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. You can take 4K video at up to 60fps on the back, although frame rates drop to 30fps with the front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 does see subtle camera improvements over its predecessor. However, the biggest highlight here is the addition of Nightography from the Galaxy S22 series, which significantly improves night photography. While the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s cameras aren’t flagship-grade, they are still quite impressive and are reliable in most scenarios. Additionally, the ability to utilize the main cameras for selfies just serves to sweeten the pot. Stick around for our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review for an in-depth look at camera performance. But for now, here are a few samples

The 3,700 mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may not seem like much but it is over 10 percent larger than the cell on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Definitely a move in the right direction! But this still isn’t enough to squeeze an entire day’s worth of use on a single charge under heavy usage. However, I felt that the battery life of the Z Flip 4 was much better than that of its predecessor. Despite not being able to last an entire day, the battery life that Samsung is squeezing out of this form factor is quite impressive. The same couldn’t be said of the charging though – 25W wired fast and 15W wireless fast charging. And then there’s the lack of an adapter to contend with.

The Z Flip 4 runs Android 12 out of the box with Samsung’s OneUI interface on top of it. The interface is not as clean as stock Android and can seem a bit cluttered but brings a ton of features and customisations. The Flip 4 also offers a seamless UI experience and runs just about every app as a normal phone would. Samsung will offer four years of OS updates and five years of security updates on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. We will deep dive into the software experience in our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review.

At first glance, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an excellent smartphone. The upgrades here are quite substantial. There is a new flagship chipset, a vibrant and power-efficient LTPO display, good speakers, better cameras, and a bigger battery. And Samsung has done all of this while making the device lighter and more durable. If you are looking for a foldable smartphone in 2022 without breaking the bank, then the Z Flip 4 is worth considering. However, it still feels like ‘style’ is the primary theme of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 rather than ‘utility’.